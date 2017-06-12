Body found off side of highway in Angeles National Forest

A man's body was found off the side of the highway in the Angeles National Forest, and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating this incident as a crime.Los Angeles County firefighters initially received a report of a car over the side of Angeles Forest Highway at mile marker 24 around midday Monday. The report stated there was a body inside the vehicle.However, fire officials later said there was no car involved, and that a crime scene will be established to investigate the incident.No further details were immediately available.