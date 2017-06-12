NEWS

Body found off side of highway in Angeles National Forest

Emergency personnel respond to the Angeles National Forest, where a man's body was found off the side of Angeles Forest Highway at mile marker 24 on Monday, June 12, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
A man's body was found off the side of the highway in the Angeles National Forest, and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating this incident as a crime.

Los Angeles County firefighters initially received a report of a car over the side of Angeles Forest Highway at mile marker 24 around midday Monday. The report stated there was a body inside the vehicle.

However, fire officials later said there was no car involved, and that a crime scene will be established to investigate the incident.

No further details were immediately available.
