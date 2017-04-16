NEWS

Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video

EMBED </>More News Videos

One man was arrested and another is still at-large after an argument among customers at a Hesperia Walmart escalated into a brawl that was caught on video. (KABC)

By
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
One man was arrested and another is still at-large after an argument among customers at a Hesperia Walmart escalated into a brawl that was caught on video.

The argument started between two women at the 13401 Main St. store Saturday night.

Teri Nycum was in the checkout line when she heard the commotion and began filming with her cellphone.

"They were just pointing fingers, pushing each other," she recalled. "They just started fighting."

At one point, the video shows a woman fall to the ground. One man hits another man wearing a red shirt. Then a man wearing a gray shirt walks up and punches the man in the red shirt, knocking him unconscious.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies looked at surveillance video and found the man in the gray shirt, who was still in the store.



He was arrested and later identified as Dashean Antwan Wages, 24, of Adelanto. He was booked for battery with serious injuries and bail was set at $100,000. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The man in the red shirt has not been identified or located.

Nycum said she was nervous that the incident would escalate if anyone was armed. She says store employees did not help de-escalate the situation.

"Security was nowhere to be found," she said. "The employees were just watching. I think they should have at least helped the guy a little more."

The sheriff's department asked anyone with information to contact the Hesperia Station at (760)947-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided to the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.
Related Topics:
newswalmartfightsurveillance videoHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt underway for Cleveland murder suspect who posted video of killing on Facebook
Vice President Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on North Korea
Manhunt on for Cleveland suspect who posted video of killing to Facebook
Trump 'will take action' to end any North Korea threat to US: top security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Manhunt on for Cleveland suspect who posted video of killing to Facebook
Easter Bunny helicopters in to Van Nuys
Trump border wall could seal some American homes on Mexican side
Burglary suspects use truck to break into El Segundo bank
Here are some of SoCal's best dessert spots
Man arrested for giving THC-laced chocolate bar to co-worker
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
Show More
Woman pays it forward to Baldwin Village friend who saved her life
China, US working on 'North Korea problem,' President Trump says
Newport Beach PD fatally shoot armed man in domestic violence incident
Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address
San Bernardino school tightens security after campus shooting
More News
Top Video
Woman pays it forward to Baldwin Village friend who saved her life
Manhunt on for Cleveland suspect who posted video of killing to Facebook
Easter Bunny helicopters in to Van Nuys
Burglary suspects use truck to break into El Segundo bank
More Video