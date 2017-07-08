NEWS

Brush fire near Lake Cachuma prompts evacuations, closes Highway 154

Fire is seen from a stationary camera in Santa Barbara showing plumes of smoke near Lake Cachuma along Highway 154 on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (twitter/@countyofsb)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire erupted in the Lake Cachuma area of northern Santa Barbara County Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations and the closure of Highway 154 in the area.

The blaze, dubbed the Whittier Fire, started around 2 p.m. along the highway. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for people residing in the corridor, which leads people from Santa Barbara up to Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and other areas in the northern county.

The highway was shut down between Cathedral Oaks and Foothill Road.

The following places were under evacuation orders:
  • Paradise Road at the top of the pass
  • Cachuma Camp
  • Camp Whittier
  • Rancho Alegre
  • Circle V Ranch
  • Live Oak Camp
  • Cachuma Village

Evacuation centers were set up at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Avenue, and Santa Ynez Elementary School, 3325 Pine St. Anyone with small animals could bring them to the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road.

The acreage and the cause of the fire were not immediately known.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfireevacuationSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Alamo Fire chars 19,000 acres; evacuation orders issued
Power outage affecting customers in Hollywood area
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Woman dies after being found shot in Pasadena
More News
Top Stories
Alamo Fire chars 19,000 acres; evacuation orders issued
Power outage affecting customers in Hollywood area
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Woman dies after being found shot in Pasadena
Mother, child abducted in Porterville found safe, police say
South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed in crosswalk
Show More
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
Ivanka Trump sits in for president at G-20 meeting
Power outages, heat cause trouble across Los Angeles
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos