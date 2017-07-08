Paradise Road at the top of the pass

Cachuma Camp

Camp Whittier

Rancho Alegre

Circle V Ranch

Live Oak Camp

Cachuma Village

A brush fire erupted in the Lake Cachuma area of northern Santa Barbara County Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations and the closure of Highway 154 in the area.The blaze, dubbed the Whittier Fire, started around 2 p.m. along the highway. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for people residing in the corridor, which leads people from Santa Barbara up to Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and other areas in the northern county.The highway was shut down between Cathedral Oaks and Foothill Road.The following places were under evacuation orders:Evacuation centers were set up at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Avenue, and Santa Ynez Elementary School, 3325 Pine St. Anyone with small animals could bring them to the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road.The acreage and the cause of the fire were not immediately known.