Tribute skate in Burbank honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash

Friends of Dylan Harlan held a tribute skate in Burbank to honor the memory of the teen killed in a plane crash. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
An emotional tribute was held Wednesday to a young hockey player who died in a single-engine plane crash near Thousand Oaks on Sunday along with his father.

Friends and family of Dylan Harlan mourned the 15-year-old as they skated in Burbank in his memory.

Dylan and his father Jim, 57, were killed in the plane crash in the Santa Rosa Valley. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Dylan's mother, Kirsten Doss, was among those who joined the tribute.

"There's so much love in this room and Dylan would be so proud to see all these people who love him," she said.

As a hockey player, Dylan was a difference-maker on the 14U team that won the state championship this year.

But his Burbank Bears teammates remembered him for his presence off the ice.

"Probably the biggest heart," said team captain Aidan Garcia. "We referred to him as the BFG. Which means the Big Friendly Giant."

A moment of silence lasting 17 seconds - for his jersey number - was held.

"I miss him and I want to make sure all these other boys are OK because I love them like my own son," Doss said.
