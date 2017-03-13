NEWS

Burned chili peppers cause trouble for firefighters in downtown LA building blaze

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters struggled to clean up a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles due to burned crates of chili peppers. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Efforts to mop up a massive building fire in downtown Los Angeles have been complicated due to crates of chili peppers that were burned during the blaze on Sunday.

Firefighters coughed and sneezed as they attempted to douse hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

"What's hampering us is that you can smell and taste the chili powder and that chili that is burning in the masks that they're using," Capt. Scott LaRue with the Los Angeles City Fire Department explained.

Business owners who showed up to assess the damage were also having a tough time.

"It's bad. You can't even breathe. It's really, really bad," business owner Fernando Tapia said.

Tapia rushed to his business Sunday evening when he heard about the fire. He said the smoke and flames were pouring out of the building that houses his store in at least 10 other businesses.

"When I got here the fire just started really fast. I was in shock. I was just like 'wow,'" Tapia said.

It took nearly 200 firefighters to knock down the stubborn blaze that began in the 800 block of South Central Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen for miles as crews battled the fire. Fire officials believed the fire sparked in a restaurant supply business and spread quickly.

No one was injured during the blaze.

"We had (been) closed. Thank God no one was hurt," Tapia said. "(We'll) start picking up the pieces and start fresh and start rebuilding what we lost."

The cause of fire remained under investigation, but officials said it doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefirelos angeles fire departmentfirefightersDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
NEWS
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Crews battle massive fire at commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
More News
Top Stories
Crews battle massive fire at commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
Carjacker kills father because car isn't an automatic
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Show More
Long Beach congressman to address health care, immigration at town hall
'Person of interest' sought in deadly Upland shooting
VIDEO: Lake Tahoe rescue dog slides down snowy slopes
Spectacular engagement rings from 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'
LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match
More News
Top Video
Crews battle massive fire at commercial buildings in Santa Fe Springs
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
More Video