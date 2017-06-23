NEWS

Cache of weapons found inside LAPD officer's home in cadet scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 100 weapons, including "modified assault rifles," were found inside the home of an LAPD officer suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet, a source confirmed to ABC News. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 100 weapons, including "modified assault rifles," were found inside the home of an LAPD officer suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet, a source confirmed to ABC News.

Officer Robert Cain, 31, was arrested Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into the theft of police cruisers and other equipment by juveniles in the department's cadet program.

Authorities will be trying to figure out if the weapons are legal under California law.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said he personally arrested Cain, who has been on the force for 10 years. Cain is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female cadet. She is one of seven cadets who have been arrested so far in the probe.

The investigation was sparked after three teen cadets led officers on two separate chases and crashed two stolen vehicles in South Los Angeles on June 15.

The two vehicles were recovered after the crashes, and a third vehicle was located near 76th Street and Central Avenue.

Detectives also found two Tasers, two radios and a bulletproof vest that one of the teens was wearing when he was arrested.

Beck also said there were "a couple of occasions" where the cadets were believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen vehicles.

Authorities said the cadets accessed a check-out system using the name of an officer on vacation to take out the vehicles.

On Tuesday, four more cadets were arrested in connection to "taking, operating and joyriding" of police vehicles, Beck said.

Councilman Mitchel Englander, who is also an LAPD reserve officer and head of the council's public safety committee, is demanding answers.

"We have thousands of cadets that graduate successfully out of these youth programs each and every year," he said.

He submitted a motion Friday for an independent audit of all of the police department's youth programs, which includes the cadet program and police activities league.

The LAPD had no comment on the councilman's motion. Englander said he isn't sure who could do the audit, but suggested the city's controller could be a possible candidate.

The cadet program is designed to help at-risk youth to stay away from gangs and drugs in the city. Some cadets said they hope the poor choices of a few cadets will not reflect badly on the entire program.

"I feel from what I've learned mostly is being responsible," cadet Caroline Hernandez said.

Englander said he doesn't have a timeline on when he wants the audit done, but wants to make sure the department's internal investigation and the city council's audit are both thorough.

The department is conducting a "top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures. Other officers, LAPD members and cadets have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

A graduation ceremony for this year's cadets is expected to continue as scheduled on Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsinvestigationlapdgunsweaponssearchsex crimeteenagersofficer arrestedLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet
4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Teens accused of stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes
NEWS
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Body of Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week found
Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase over coffee, sandwich
Frog found in salad at BJ's in West Covina
More News
Top Stories
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Lakers introduce Lonzo Ball
Frog found in salad at BJ's in West Covina
Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase over coffee, sandwich
Redondo Beach student dies of cancer day before graduation
Jurors get tour of bloody car in trial over murder of Fox executive
Metro approves Gold Line extension to Claremont
Show More
Armed man dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Check your fridge: Hummus recalled due to possible listeria
Man claiming to be 'Mad Max' arrested for weapons
Get a sneak peek inside the Wilshire Grand in DTLA
Woman strangled to death in Compton home
More News
Top Video
South Pasadena father arrested for murder of missing son
Lakers introduce Lonzo Ball
Frog found in salad at BJ's in West Covina
Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase over coffee, sandwich
More Video