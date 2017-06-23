Cache of weapons found inside LAPD officer's home in cadet scandal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Nearly 100 weapons, including "modified assault rifles," were found inside the home of an LAPD officer suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet, a source confirmed to ABC News.
Officer Robert Cain, 31, was arrested Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into the theft of police cruisers and other equipment by juveniles in the department's cadet program.
LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said he personally arrested Cain, who has been on the force for 10 years. Cain is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female cadet. She is one of seven cadets who have been arrested so far in the probe.
The investigation was sparked after three teen cadets led officers on two separate chases and crashed two stolen vehicles in South Los Angeles on June 15.
The two vehicles were recovered after the crashes, and a third vehicle was located near 76th Street and Central Avenue.
Detectives also found two Tasers, two radios and a bulletproof vest that one of the teens was wearing when he was arrested.
Beck also said there were "a couple of occasions" where the cadets were believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen vehicles.
Authorities said the cadets accessed a check-out system using the name of an officer on vacation to take out the vehicles.
On Tuesday, four more cadets were arrested in connection to "taking, operating and joyriding" of police vehicles, Beck said.
The department is conducting a "top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures. Other officers, LAPD members and cadets have been interviewed as part of the investigation.
A graduation ceremony for this year's cadets is expected to continue as scheduled on Saturday.