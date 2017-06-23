NEWS

Cache of weapons found inside LAPD officer's home in cadet scandal

LAPD Officer Robert Cain, 31, is shown in a Facebook photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 100 weapons, including "modified assault rifles," were found inside the home of an LAPD officer suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet, a source confirmed to ABC News.

Officer Robert Cain, 31, was arrested Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into the theft of police cruisers and other equipment by juveniles in the department's cadet program.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said he personally arrested Cain, who has been on the force for 10 years. Cain is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female cadet. She is one of seven cadets who have been arrested so far in the probe.

The investigation was sparked after three teen cadets led officers on two separate chases and crashed two stolen vehicles in South Los Angeles on June 15.

The two vehicles were recovered after the crashes, and a third vehicle was located near 76th Street and Central Avenue.

Detectives also found two Tasers, two radios and a bulletproof vest that one of the teens was wearing when he was arrested.

Beck also said there were "a couple of occasions" where the cadets were believed to have made traffic stops in the stolen vehicles.

Authorities said the cadets accessed a check-out system using the name of an officer on vacation to take out the vehicles.

On Tuesday, four more cadets were arrested in connection to "taking, operating and joyriding" of police vehicles, Beck said.

The department is conducting a "top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures. Other officers, LAPD members and cadets have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

A graduation ceremony for this year's cadets is expected to continue as scheduled on Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsinvestigationlapdgunsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet
4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Teens accused of stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes
NEWS
Jurors get tour of bloody car in trial over murder of Fox executive
Over 800 north London public housing apartments evacuated over fire safety concerns
Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with 5 counts of murder
Senate probes Loretta Lynch's alleged interference in Clinton investigation
More News
Top Stories
Redondo Beach student dies of cancer day before graduation
Jurors get tour of bloody car in trial over murder of Fox executive
Armed man dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
5 dead after being electrocuted at water park in Turkey
Check your fridge: Hummus recalled due to possible listeria
Man claiming to be 'Mad Max' arrested for weapons
Get a sneak peek inside the Wilshire Grand in DTLA
Show More
Woman strangled to death in Compton home
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
4 in police robbery attempt in custody after Bell Gardens standoff
Military chiefs seeking 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Bear and her cub have fun in pool
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos