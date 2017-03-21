A Chino High School student was taken into custody on Tuesday over allegedly making a threat on social media that he would "recreate Columbine" and shoot up his school.Chino police said the threat was made on Twitter by a 15-year-old Ontario resident who attends the campus.The teenager, who was not identified, was being held at a juvenile facility in San Bernardino on suspicion of criminal threats, according to Chino police.The student allegedly wrote tweets such as "I'm recreating Columbine" and "Chino needs a good shooting," according to a group known as "The Tactical Institute," who spotted the tweets and reached out to law enforcement.No further information was released.