NEWS

Chino High School student in custody over online threat to shoot up school

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A Chino High School student was taken into custody on Tuesday over allegedly making a threat on social media that he would "recreate Columbine" and shoot up his school.

Chino police said the threat was made on Twitter by a 15-year-old Ontario resident who attends the campus.

The teenager, who was not identified, was being held at a juvenile facility in San Bernardino on suspicion of criminal threats, according to Chino police.

The student allegedly wrote tweets such as "I'm recreating Columbine" and "Chino needs a good shooting," according to a group known as "The Tactical Institute," who spotted the tweets and reached out to law enforcement.

No further information was released.
Related Topics:
newsschool threatthreatChinoSan Bernardino CountyOntario
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New airplane electronics rules stem from ISIS threat
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
Key moments from Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
More News
Top Stories
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
USC project Crosstown Traffic creates LA transportation super-database
Show More
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
Feinstein questions Gorsuch on judicial philosophy, precedents
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos