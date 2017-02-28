LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials confirmed Tuesday a body recovered in the L.A. River on Saturday is 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was reported missing more than a week ago.
Elias' death was ruled a drowning, coroner officials said.
The Sylmar boy had disappeared while walking to his grandmother's home after school in San Fernando during a powerful storm on Feb. 17. His route included crossing the Pacoima Wash, which leads to the area where a volunteer searcher found the body 18 miles downriver over the weekend.
"There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released Sunday morning. "Words cannot capture the agony that Elias' grieving family has felt since his disappearance."
Garcetti said he instructed his Crisis Response Team, which has met with Elias' family, "to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare."
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family of Elias. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-elias-rodriguezs-family.