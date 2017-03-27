SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A husband and wife have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of five who was riding his motorcycle in Santa Ana earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.
Luis Eduardo Distancia was in custody after turning himself in to Santa Ana Police Department jail staff, the agency said. He was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.
Distancia's wife, Alma Rosa Nave, was arrested for allegedly being an accessory after the fact, according to police.
The couple is suspected in the death of motorcyclist Eduardo Estrada, 36, who died at a hospital after being struck by a van on March 17.
The collision occurred about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Standard Avenue and Walnut Street, where surveillance video shows a white Ford utility van failing to yield while making a left turn.
In the footage, Estrada attempts to brake in time but comes up on his front tire before slamming into the van's right-front panel.
The driver of the van "didn't even slow down," police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said later that evening.
"It obviously would've made a loud bang," the corporal said. "Why he didn't stop, I don't understand. He left this individual laying in the street."
If not for the crash, Estrada would have arrived home within minutes after passing the intersection, detectives said.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for Estrada's funeral expenses.