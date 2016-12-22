LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The suspect in the killing of former reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro was charged with her killing on Thursday and faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted, officials said.
Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, of Lennox was charged with one count of murder, including a special allegation of using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a hammer.
Arraignment for Rogers has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Inglewood, but it was continued until Jan. 30, 2017. Bail was set at $2.02 million.
Naegle was reported missing after she didn't come home from a party in Torrance early Sunday.
Rogers, a nursing student of Naegle's, initially denied knowing what happened to her or leaving the party with her, but surveillance footage later showed them leaving the party together.
After questioning Rogers, police say they were led to search his Lennox home and found Naegle's body buried in the backyard.
Rogers has claimed that he was having an affair with the married Naegle, but her family doubts that claim and police have not verified it.
Naegle was a contestant on the E! network reality show "Bridalplasty" in 2010.