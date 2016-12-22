NEWS

DA: Suspect used hammer in killing of San Pedro reality contestant

Nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers (right) has been charged in the killing of former reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle (left).

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The suspect in the killing of former reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro was charged with her killing on Thursday and faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted, officials said.

Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, of Lennox was charged with one count of murder, including a special allegation of using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a hammer.

Arraignment for Rogers has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Inglewood, but it was continued until Jan. 30, 2017. Bail was set at $2.02 million.

Naegle was reported missing after she didn't come home from a party in Torrance early Sunday.

Rogers, a nursing student of Naegle's, initially denied knowing what happened to her or leaving the party with her, but surveillance footage later showed them leaving the party together.

After questioning Rogers, police say they were led to search his Lennox home and found Naegle's body buried in the backyard.

Rogers has claimed that he was having an affair with the married Naegle, but her family doubts that claim and police have not verified it.

Naegle was a contestant on the E! network reality show "Bridalplasty" in 2010.
Related Topics:
newshomicidemurderreality televisiontrialSan PedroLennoxInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
Bait package with GPS left on Arcadia porch to catch suspected thieves
Hillary Clinton Officially Wins Popular Vote by Nearly 2.9 Million
More News
Top Stories
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
Bait package with GPS left on Arcadia porch to catch suspected thieves
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Chyna, former wrestler, died of combined effect of alcohol, drugs
Scattered rainfall continues in SoCal as storm moves on
Toddler wearing only soiled diaper found alone in Victorville park
Man shot by deputies in Coalinga ID'd as Inland Empire double-murder suspect
Show More
Suspect who shot man, woman in front of own child may be in LA
Owner sought for puppy injured in Pasadena hit-and-run
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
Berlin truck attack: 2 Americans among the injured
'I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' song stands test of time
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos