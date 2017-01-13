ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The father of a woman who may have been kidnapped from an Anaheim motel pleaded for the public's help Friday.
Anaheim police said 23-year-old Brianne Deese was kidnapped Wednesday night at gunpoint by 35-year-old Luke Lampers, who is a transient in the area.
"Please let her go. She doesn't need to be involved in whatever you're doing. Just please let her go," David Deese said.
Authorities said it happened at the Crystal Inn around 7:30 p.m. Before kidnapping Brianne Deese, Lampers is suspected of also shooting 49-year-old Douglas Navarro in the chest. He died at the hospital.
Anaheim police said Navarro lived at the motel and had been involved in an argument before the shooting. His mother also spoke about the incident during a press conference Friday afternoon.
"Please, for the girl's sake. It won't bring back my son, but it could possibly help her," Linda Navarro, the victim's mother, said.
David Deese said his daughter had some issues with drugs and that he's never heard of Lampers. But authorities believe Lampers and Brianne Deese may have been in a relationship.
Her father added that he had been texting with her just a day before the suspected kidnapping.
"It's the worst thing I've ever felt. I feel like I can't live without my daughter," David Deese said.
Police said Lampers is driving a 2011 orange Nissan Cube with California license plates 6SOY425. He is considered armed and dangerous.