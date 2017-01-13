  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Dad of woman kidnapped at Anaheim motel hopes public can help find suspect
EMBED </>More News Videos

The family of a man killed at an Anaheim motel and father of a woman who may have been kidnapped pleaded for the public's help to find the suspect Friday. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The father of a woman who may have been kidnapped from an Anaheim motel pleaded for the public's help Friday.

Anaheim police said 23-year-old Brianne Deese was kidnapped Wednesday night at gunpoint by 35-year-old Luke Lampers, who is a transient in the area.

"Please let her go. She doesn't need to be involved in whatever you're doing. Just please let her go," David Deese said.

Authorities said it happened at the Crystal Inn around 7:30 p.m. Before kidnapping Brianne Deese, Lampers is suspected of also shooting 49-year-old Douglas Navarro in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Anaheim police said Navarro lived at the motel and had been involved in an argument before the shooting. His mother also spoke about the incident during a press conference Friday afternoon.

"Please, for the girl's sake. It won't bring back my son, but it could possibly help her," Linda Navarro, the victim's mother, said.

David Deese said his daughter had some issues with drugs and that he's never heard of Lampers. But authorities believe Lampers and Brianne Deese may have been in a relationship.

Her father added that he had been texting with her just a day before the suspected kidnapping.

"It's the worst thing I've ever felt. I feel like I can't live without my daughter," David Deese said.

Police said Lampers is driving a 2011 orange Nissan Cube with California license plates 6SOY425. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Related Topics:
newskidnappingshootingman shotman killedmurderAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Suspect sought in murder, kidnapping at OC motel
NEWS
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Pomona
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Russian Ambassador Invited Trump Administration to Syria Peace Talks
More News
Top Stories
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
What happens to Covered California if Obamacare repealed?
LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Rams coach McVay 'encouraged and excited' about Goff
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Pomona
T-Boz to host charity concert in fight against sickle cell anemia
Show More
Deputy had sex with dog, possessed child porn, officials say
Shop owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state hospital
OC woman arrested for allegedly selling sick puppies to customers
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
More News
Top Video
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
What happens to Covered California if Obamacare repealed?
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Rams coach McVay 'encouraged and excited' about Goff
More Video