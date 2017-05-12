NEWS

Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca sentenced to 3 years in prison for obstruction

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has been sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran.

WATCH LIVE: Attorneys comment on Baca's sentencing

Baca, 74, was sentenced on Friday, two months after he was found guilty of obstructing justice, conspiring to obstruct justice and lying to federal authorities.

The FBI was looking into possible wrongdoing within the jail system - specifically inmate abuse inside the men's central jail.

MORE: Audio recordings reveal alleged Baca lies

Baca has vowed to appeal his conviction - no matter his sentence.

Baca abruptly resigned in 2014 as the probe netted several underlings who plotted to hide an inmate informant from his FBI handler when they learned the jails were being investigated.

The crimes tarnished Baca's reputation as a man on a mission to promote education and rehabilitation behind bars and who preached tolerance and understanding between people of different cultures and faiths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newslos angeles county sheriff's departmentlee bacasentencingFBIcorruptionjailtrialLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Baca found guilty in retrial on obstruction charges
Witness says ex-LASD sheriff was 'engine of train...then cut us loose'
Former deputy testifies against ex-Sheriff Baca
NEWS
Police chief killed was father of 6 with baby on the way
Trump asked Comey for loyalty at a dinner: Sources
British hospitals hit by ransomware cyberattack
Sessions orders federal prosecutors to charge maximum sentences
More News
Top Stories
Will Ferrell delivers commencement address at USC
Dramatic fire erupts at PODS storage facility in Compton
Bear spotted in Duarte likely same one chased by dog in Bradbury
LAPD officer shoots pet dog while responding to call in South LA
Highland community honors family killed in fiery car crash
Suspect arrested after South Gate barricade, high-speed chase
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
Show More
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Corona cemetery sued over claims it's hiding graves to sell more burial plots
What moms really want for Mother's Day
Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos