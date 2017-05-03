A former teacher at a Mission Hills Catholic school was arrested for allegedly having sex with students.William Maclyn Murphy Eick worked at Bishop Alemany High School from 2009 to 2016.During his tenure, investigators said Eick took advantage of his position to gain students' trust before having sexual intercourse with them.Police issued an arrest warrant for Eick on one count of unlawful sex with a minor and one count of oral copulation. Eick was arrested and has since posted bail, detectives said.Bishop Alemany High sent a letter on Wednesday from the principal alerting parents about Eick.According to the letter, a former student told school authorities last fall about certain activities concerning herself and another student. That's when the school reported the matter to Los Angeles police and suspended Eick, who ended up resigning in October 2016.The unlawful behavior dates back to 2012-2014, the later stated.The letter went on to say that the school and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles are fully cooperating with the LAPD's investigation.Investigators believe there may be a number of victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Kittle with the Mission Area Sex Crimes Unit at (818) 838-9969. You can also call police at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.