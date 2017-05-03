NEWS

Former Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex with students

William Maclyn Murphy Eick is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. (Los Angeles Police Department)

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former teacher at a Mission Hills Catholic school was arrested for allegedly having sex with students.

William Maclyn Murphy Eick worked at Bishop Alemany High School from 2009 to 2016.

During his tenure, investigators said Eick took advantage of his position to gain students' trust before having sexual intercourse with them.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Eick on one count of unlawful sex with a minor and one count of oral copulation. Eick was arrested and has since posted bail, detectives said.

Bishop Alemany High sent a letter on Wednesday from the principal alerting parents about Eick.

According to the letter, a former student told school authorities last fall about certain activities concerning herself and another student. That's when the school reported the matter to Los Angeles police and suspended Eick, who ended up resigning in October 2016.

The unlawful behavior dates back to 2012-2014, the later stated.

The letter went on to say that the school and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles are fully cooperating with the LAPD's investigation.

Investigators believe there may be a number of victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Kittle with the Mission Area Sex Crimes Unit at (818) 838-9969. You can also call police at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsarrestteacher arrestedsex crimecatholic schoolhigh schoollapdschool safetychildrenMission HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
3 dead, 6 remain hospitalized from apparent accidental car crash at Massachusetts auto auction
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Oxnard family calls for more CCTV cameras to fight crime
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Ex-NBA star Brandon Roy shot, wounded in Compton
Facebook hiring thousands in attempt to stop violent posts
2015 Torrance refinery blast was preventable, board says
Show More
Comey says he had to tell Congress of Clinton emails
Students surprise teacher with glasses for color blindness
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle captured on dashcam
Workhorse introduces W-15 electric pickup truck
Man in car shot to death in Norwalk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos