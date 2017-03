Family and friends mourned the loss of a teen who loved boxing and school after he was gunned down in a suspected gang shooting in Santa Ana.Isaac Gonzalez, 15, was shot multiple times and critically wounded Saturday night around midnight in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place . On Sunday night, he was taken off life support, his family said.Friends said he was a good kid who loved school and encouraged his peers to join boxing. Gonzalez trained with TKO Boxing, a nonprofit gang prevention program. The organization posted a photo of him on Thursday saying that he had lost 88 pounds and was ready to compete.Authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspects, but said a dark-colored car was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.Police said it appears the shooting was gang related, but Gonzalez's family said he was not a gang member.Gonzalez was the oldest of three children, his family said. A GoFundMe Account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. You may donate by clicking here