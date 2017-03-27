SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Family and friends mourned the loss of a teen who loved boxing and school after he was gunned down in a suspected gang shooting in Santa Ana.
Isaac Gonzalez, 15, was shot multiple times and critically wounded Saturday night around midnight in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place. On Sunday night, he was taken off life support, his family said.
Friends said he was a good kid who loved school and encouraged his peers to join boxing. Gonzalez trained with TKO Boxing, a nonprofit gang prevention program. The organization posted a photo of him on Thursday saying that he had lost 88 pounds and was ready to compete.
Authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspects, but said a dark-colored car was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.
Police said it appears the shooting was gang related, but Gonzalez's family said he was not a gang member.
Gonzalez was the oldest of three children, his family said. A GoFundMe Account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. You may donate by clicking here.