Father of South Pasadena boy deemed flight risk before arrest for 'pre-planned' murder, investigators say

Aramazd Andressian Sr. and his 5-year-old son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., are seen on posters at a sheriff's press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, June 26, 2017. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities on Monday gave additional details about the arrest of a South Pasadena father accused of murdering his 5-year-old son who went missing more than two months ago.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. remained in custody following his arrest in Las Vegas on Friday and is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles later this week, L.A. County Sheriff's Department officials said at a news conference. He was being held on $10 million bail.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the elder Andressian was arrested in Nevada because he was "becoming a flight risk."

Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body has not been found, was last seen in person when his mother handed him off to her estranged husband for a scheduled visit on April 15.

Asked about a possible motive for the killing, sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza said: "A tumultuous divorce that they were going through at the time."

In a statement that was read aloud at the press conference, the boy's mother, Ana Estevez, said: "In a presentation to the South Pasadena City Council, I shared that it only takes 30 seconds to fall in love with my son.

"Although most have never met Picqui, it is immensely clear that he has touched your lives in a positive and heartfelt way," the statement said, referring to the child by his nickname. "My heart is shattered and I will miss my son each and every second of every day for the rest of my life."

If convicted as charged, the suspect faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
