FBI task force shoots Las Vegas murder suspect in Anaheim

Authorities investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting between a murder suspect and an out of county police task force in Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A murder suspect is in critical condition after being shot in an officer-involved shooting with an FBI task force in Anaheim Tuesday morning.

Anaheim police are investigating the incident which happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Broadway Avenue at the Garden Grove Nursery and Flower Shop.

Authorities said the suspect was a 24-year-old man, but did not identify him. It was unclear if the suspect was armed.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Traffic was closed on Broadway Avenue in both directions from Dale and Magnolia avenues for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
