Federal agents from multiple agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at the Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens, authorities said.Few details were immediately disclosed about the warrant, which a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said was issued by a magistrate judge and "filed under seal in relation to an ongoing investigation.""Because the warrant is under seal, we are not able to comment on the scope or nature of the investigation," said Virginia Kice, ICE's western regional communications director.The operation at the hotel-casino, located at Florence and Eastern avenues, was being conducted by members of the Los Angeles High-Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes ICE's Homeland Security Investigations. The IRS Criminal Investigation division, the California Bureau of Gambling Control and the U.S. Attorney's Office also participated in the raid.Homeland Security Investigations personnel were seen in the facility's parking lots, whose entrances were cordoned off by yellow tape and ICE vehicles.