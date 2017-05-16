Fire burns 3 businesses at Fontana strip mall

Firefighters early Tuesday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed part of a strip mall in Fontana.The blaze was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at the single-story location near Sierra and San Bernardino avenues, according to the San Bernardino Fire Department.Firefighters arrived at the scene to find intense flames and smoke emanating from the roof of the building, which was not equipped with sprinklers, investigators said.Three businesses were damaged in the fire.The cause of the incident is under investigation.