Fire partially engulfs commercial building in Van Nuys

Firefighters battled a large blaze that erupted inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon.The fire started around 3 p.m. in the 14700 block of West Aetna Street, not far from the Orange Line busway.Fire crews rushed to control the blaze, which caused part of the roof to collapse at the height of the fire. Nearby structures were threatened by the fire and the surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.The cause of the fire was unknown.