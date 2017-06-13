NEWS

Fire partially engulfs commercial building in Van Nuys

Flames erupted from inside a commercial building in Van Nuys on Tuesday. June 13, 2017. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a large blaze that erupted inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Fire crews rush to control blaze in Van Nuys building

The fire started around 3 p.m. in the 14700 block of West Aetna Street, not far from the Orange Line busway.

Fire crews rushed to control the blaze, which caused part of the roof to collapse at the height of the fire. Nearby structures were threatened by the fire and the surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 hurt after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate
Firefighters contain 30-acre vegetation fire in Temecula area
Student released by N. Korea is in a coma
Ohio man suspected of killing 5, including his alleged ex's parents
More News
Top Stories
Jeff Sessions heatedly denies improper Russia contacts
2 hurt after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate
Firefighters contain 30-acre vegetation fire in Temecula area
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
VIDEO: Motorist drives wrong way on Chino Hills freeway
Vigil honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Pomona man wanted in attack on own grandfather
Show More
Uber CEO steps aside as report on company culture released
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
UCLA campus sexual battery suspect sought
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos