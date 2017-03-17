NEWS

Former ABC7 reporter recalls finding evidence in Charles Manson case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was one of the most frightening chapters in Los Angeles history: In 1969, Charles Manson and his band of followers committed some of the most gruesome murders this city has ever seen.

What made it all the more horrifying: for weeks no one had any idea who was committing the crimes.

Friday evening's "20/20" special took a new look at the case, including previously unaired footage of Diane Sawyer's historic 1993 interview with Manson in prison - the last interview he has given.

The special also looked at a key piece of evidence in the investigation that was discovered by a reporter working for this station, KABC-TV, at the time.

To hear former ABC7 reporter Al Wiman discuss how he found bloody clothes discarded by the killers on a Los Angeles hillside, watch his interview with David Ono in the video above.
