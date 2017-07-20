NEWS

Former LA County Sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid by former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca to remain free on bail pending an appeal of his conviction.

Judge Percy Anderson rejected the bid and Baca is scheduled to begin serving his sentence on Tuesday in either Kern County or Oregon.

Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca sentenced to 3 years in prison for obstruction

The 75-year-old is facing three years in prison for his role in the scheme to block an FBI investigation into abuse and corruption in the jails.

Lee Baca, former sheriff of L.A. County, was sentenced on Friday, May 12, 2017, two months after he was found guilty of obstructing justice, conspiring to obstruct justice and lying to federal authorities.


Audio recordings reveal alleged Baca lies

He is supposed to surrender to prison by Tuesday, but his attorney told Eyewitness News they will appeal Thursday's order on the bail issue and Baca's surrender date will automatically be delayed.
