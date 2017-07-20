LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid by former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca to remain free on bail pending an appeal of his conviction.
Judge Percy Anderson rejected the bid and Baca is scheduled to begin serving his sentence on Tuesday in either Kern County or Oregon.
The 75-year-old is facing three years in prison for his role in the scheme to block an FBI investigation into abuse and corruption in the jails.
He is supposed to surrender to prison by Tuesday, but his attorney told Eyewitness News they will appeal Thursday's order on the bail issue and Baca's surrender date will automatically be delayed.