FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting - what we know

Passengers stand on the tarmac following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale's airport. (Steve Campion)

By ABC7.com staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) --
Multiple people were killed and injured after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Here's what we know so far.

  • At least five people were killed and eight others were wounded, Broward County Sheriff's Office said.


  • The gunman has been taken into custody. ABC News confirmed the shooter's name is Esteban Santiago, per law enforcement sources.


  • Broward County sheriff's officials said the suspect was not harmed and was taken into custody without incident. He was being interviewed by sheriff's detectives and FBI investigators.


  • The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Santiago was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2016. He worked as a combat engineer.


  • Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler said there was only one shooter behind the attack.


  • Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said airport and TSA officials told him the shooter was carrying a military I.D.


  • Federal official tells ABC News that all departures and arrivals at the airport are currently suspended until the situation is resolved.


  • There are six arriving and six departing nonstop flights between LAX and FLL scheduled for Friday. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines regarding flight status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootingairport securityairport newsfort lauderdale airport shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
More fort lauderdale airport shooting
NEWS
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Kerry Says Mexico Won't Pay for Wall
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
More News
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Apple Valley dad arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-yr-old son
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
"Silence" holds premiere at Directors Guild of America
Anthem hackers acted on behalf of foreign gov't, officials say
SB 15 Freeway reopened after suspect shoots at officers near Baker
Show More
Sears, Kmart to close 150 stores, Macy's closing 68 stores
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
NASA's best photos of 2016
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos