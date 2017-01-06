Fort Lauderdale airport shooting - what we know

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) --Multiple people were killed and injured after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Here's what we know so far.
- At least five people were killed and eight others were wounded, Broward County Sheriff's Office said.
- The gunman has been taken into custody. ABC News confirmed the shooter's name is Esteban Santiago, per law enforcement sources.
- Broward County sheriff's officials said the suspect was not harmed and was taken into custody without incident. He was being interviewed by sheriff's detectives and FBI investigators.
- The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Santiago was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2016. He worked as a combat engineer.
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler said there was only one shooter behind the attack.
- Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said airport and TSA officials told him the shooter was carrying a military I.D.
- Federal official tells ABC News that all departures and arrivals at the airport are currently suspended until the situation is resolved.
- There are six arriving and six departing nonstop flights between LAX and FLL scheduled for Friday. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines regarding flight status.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.