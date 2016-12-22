NEWS

Freight train hits unoccupied car in Santa Fe Springs

A train struck a car on the tracks in Santa Fe Springs, but no injuries were reported, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A freight train smashed into a car on the tracks in Santa Fe Springs, but no injuries were reported.

Los Angeles County firefighters came across a car on the tracks at Marquardt and Rosecrans avenues shortly after 6 p.m. They contacted dispatchers, but before the trains could be stopped, a BNSF freight train came barreling down the tracks.

The train struck the vehicle, firefighters said. They believed no one was inside the car but requested an ambulance as a precaution.
