Freight train hits unoccupied car in Santa Fe Springs

A freight train smashed into a car on the tracks in Santa Fe Springs, but no injuries were reported.Los Angeles County firefighters came across a car on the tracks at Marquardt and Rosecrans avenues shortly after 6 p.m. They contacted dispatchers, but before the trains could be stopped, a BNSF freight train came barreling down the tracks.The train struck the vehicle, firefighters said. They believed no one was inside the car but requested an ambulance as a precaution.