A gunman who walked through Fresno randomly shooting and killing three men screamed "Allahu Akbar" while being taken into custody, according to authorities.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad first opened fire on a passenger inside a PG&E truck in the 300 block of North Van Ness Boulevard at about 10:45 a.m.The driver of the truck, who was not struck, drove the victim to the Fresno Police Department's headquarters in downtown Fresno and alerted officers. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.Authorities said Muhammad walked westbound and encountered another man and opened fire on him. Officials said the shots missed.He then walked to Fulton Street where he came across a man and opened fire, killing him, according to police.Muhammad continued walking to Catholic Charities where he encountered a man in the parking lot and killed him, authorities said.In all, Dyer said 16 shots were fired within one minute at four different locations.Officers were able to find Muhammad and take him into custody. While Muhammad was being arrested, Dyer said he yelled out, "Allahu Akbar."Muhammad was wanted in connection with a shooting death at a Motel 6 that occurred last week, according to police.Muhammad, who police said has a prior criminal history, had previously posted to Facebook that he didn't like white people and expressed several anti-government sentiments, Dyer said.All the victims, who were randomly targeted, were white, according to police. Officials were still working to identify the victims.Dyer said the FBI had been notified and that the ATF would also be contacted. While Muhammad had been taken into custody, Dyer said a gun had not been recovered, though the suspect had .357 caliber ammunition on him. Dyer said it was the same type of ammunition used in the murder at the Motel 6.Muhammad will be booked for murder and attempted murder, authorities said. Dyer indicated it was "still too early" to know if the shootings were an act of terrorism.