Fullerton students arrested for alleged school shooting plot

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Two Fullerton high school students were arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting that they were overheard describing as "bigger than Columbine," police said.

Police say two students of Troy High School were overheard at an athletic event Tuesday night discussing plans to "shoot up." Police say they described their plot as "bigger than Columbine."

They also allegedly discussed different types of firearms to use and their effectiveness.

A witness took a picture of the two students and provided information to a Fullerton Police Department school resource officer.

Police and school officials identified the two students and say an investigation reveals the two conducted online research about school shootings, including weapons and past shootings like Columbine.

The 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado killed 12 students and one teacher before the two shooters killed themselves. They had also set a series of explosive devices throughout the school.

Police served search warrants at multiple locations in Anaheim.

The two 16-year-old students were detained for making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were being held at Orange County Juvenile Hall.

It was not immediately clear if they had access to weapons.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Fullerton PD School Resource Officer A. Coyle at (714)738-3156 or provide an anonymous tip to OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855)TIP-OCCS.
