A good Samaritan pulled a DUI suspect from her vehicle after it slammed into a power pole in Santa Anta early Thursday morning, leaving nearly 1,200 nearby customers without power.The collision was reported at 1:30 a.m. at McFadden Avenue and Fairview Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.Christian Escobar said he and his girlfriend heard the crash and saw a small explosion caused by the Dodge Durango hitting the pole. Escobar rushed to SUV and pulled the driver, who was confused and dazed, to safety."I was more scared of the car blowing up, because once I got to the car I smelled nothing but gas," Escobar said.The driver of the Dodge was being investigated for allegedly driving under the influence.Southern California Edison crews responded to the area, where 1,180 customers remained without electricity as of 3 a.m.