Good Samaritan rescues women from dramatic, fiery crash on freeway in Cerritos

Two young women were pulled from a fiery crash by a good Samaritan in Cerritos, and police said if it wasn't for the rescuer's quick-thinking, the victim's might not have survived.

By ABC7.com staff
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) --
Two young women were pulled from a fiery crash by a good Samaritan in Cerritos, and police said if it wasn't for the rescuer's quick-thinking, the victims might not have survived.

The blazing crash happened on the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway at Carmenita Road shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the female driver of a small car lost control and traveled up an embankment before the car flipped over. The vehicle quickly caught fire, and that's when a passing driver saw what was happening.

Good Samaritan Danny Mitchell wasted no time when he stopped to help.

"I just pulled over and snatched the girls out of the car before (the car) exploded because it was on fire," he explained. "It was hot, but I wasn't thinking about that, I didn't care."

The distraught women were treated at the scene by emergency crews and then transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
