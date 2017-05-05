NEWS

Head-on crash in Santa Clarita leaves 3 in critical condition

A head-on crash that left three people in critical condition on Friday, May 5, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A head-on crash in Santa Clarita left three people in critical condition Friday night.

Santa Clarita sheriff's officials responded to the collision, involving a pick-up truck and SUV, at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Copper Hill Drive.

Multiple people were trapped inside both vehicles, and firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pry them out of the mangled metal.

At least three occupants were transported in critical condition. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
