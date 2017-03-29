Huge bear caught on camera snacking on Arcadia residents' garbage

If you thought you were hungry at breakfast time, check out this bear's early morning appetite.The huge creature was caught on camera in an Arcadia neighborhood selecting bags of trash from residents' garbage cans and carrying them off.Judging by the bear's girth, it doesn't appear the animal has missed many meals.The large bear was spotted around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Highland Oaks Drive, where at least one trash can was tipped over.The bear apparently left the neighborhood peacefully with his garbage breakfast and didn't cause any further damage.