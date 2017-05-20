Rescue crews tried to guide a large humpback whale that got stuck in the Ventura Harbor Marina back to the ocean as large crowds gathered to see the rare spectacle Saturday afternoon.The whale was estimated to be about 35-feet long and got trapped in the finger of the M dock at Ventura Isle Marina and Ventura West Marina.At times the whale appeared agitated as swirls of sand and dirt muddied the waters at the end of the dock. The whale hit the dock a few times and crashed into the back of a boat, nearly hitting a propeller.The large mammal breached the water several times and swam around the docks as large crowds of people gathered in the parking lot area above.Rescuers plan to use a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds to guide it out of the harbor, according to the Channel Island Marine and Wildlife Institute.The Coast Guard, National Parks Service and local authorities were involved in the rescue effort.