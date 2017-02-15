A shark advisory was issued at Huntington Beach after a fisherman nearly caught a 7-foot shark off the pier.A fisherman was fishing off the pier around 11 a.m. Tuesday when he hooked the shark, thought to be a juvenile great white.As the fisherman was reeling it in, the line snapped and the shark swam off.Witnesses said the fisherman struggled for about 30 minutes to an hour to get the shark up to the surface of the water before the shark broke the line and got away.This was just a sighting, and no one was injured. However, Huntington Beach lifeguards still issued an advisory via social media and posted information between towers 9 and 14.Local fishermen say it's not that uncommon to hook a shark.Lifeguard tryouts scheduled at Huntington Beach this weekend were not canceled.