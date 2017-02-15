NEWS

Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-foot shark; advisory issued

EMBED </>More News Videos

A shark advisory was issued at Huntington Beach after a fisherman nearly caught a 7-foot shark off the pier. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A shark advisory was issued at Huntington Beach after a fisherman nearly caught a 7-foot shark off the pier.

A fisherman was fishing off the pier around 11 a.m. Tuesday when he hooked the shark, thought to be a juvenile great white.


As the fisherman was reeling it in, the line snapped and the shark swam off.

Witnesses said the fisherman struggled for about 30 minutes to an hour to get the shark up to the surface of the water before the shark broke the line and got away.

This was just a sighting, and no one was injured. However, Huntington Beach lifeguards still issued an advisory via social media and posted information between towers 9 and 14.

Local fishermen say it's not that uncommon to hook a shark.

Lifeguard tryouts scheduled at Huntington Beach this weekend were not canceled.
Related Topics:
newssharksbeachesfishingsafetyHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
More News
Top Stories
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
Sheriff's unit cracking down on illegal pot shops in LA County
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
Show More
How to drive in dense fog
Floyd Mayweather: No deal to fight Conor McGregor, or anyone else
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette LA home
More News
Top Video
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
South LA man, 90, in custody for alleged shotgun killing of wife
Sheriff's unit cracking down on illegal pot shops in LA County
More Video