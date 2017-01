Rescue crews assisted an injured hiker on Mount Baldy after an avalanche.

Emergency crews rescued two hikers who had been injured Thursday in an avalanche on Mount Baldy.Officials say three people were hiking when the avalanche occurred. Two were injured, including one with serious injuries.The seriously injured hiker was hoisted into a helicopter and transported for medical attention. The copter then returned for the second hiker.Mount Baldy is in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Upland.