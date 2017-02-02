LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An Iranian citizen who was barred from entering the U.S. and sent back to Iran following President Donald Trump's travel ban returned to Los Angeles on Thursday and was reunited with his family.
Attorneys for Ali Vayeghan said he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Friday from Tehran - only to be detained overnight by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and removed from the country.
He had a valid visa and is the only traveler who has been allowed to return as a result of a court action.
His family held a press conference around noon, describing their emotional experience of finding out Vayeghan was not allowed to enter the U.S.
Vayeghan arrived at Tom Bradley International Terminal around 1 p.m. He was greeted by family and friends.