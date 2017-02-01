A Los Angeles federal court has granted a temporary restraining order that stops enforcement of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.The order, which came down Tuesday night, states that the U.S. government cannot cancel a validly obtained immigrant visa, must return passports that are being held and allow plaintiffs to travel to Los Angeles International Airport.The order is temporary. Lawyers are expected to be back in court on Feb. 10.DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.