ANIMAL NEWS

Jet skiers save Loggerhead turtle tangled in a balloon off Palos Verdes coast

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men out jet skiing saved a turtle tangled in a balloon off the coast of Palos Verdes. (KABC)

PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men out jet skiing saved a turtle tangled in a balloon off the coast of Palos Verdes.

Bryce Trevett and Angel Hernandez were riding the jet skis and recording whales about 12 miles off the coast when they saw what they thought was trash.

As they got a closer look, they realized it was a Loggerhead sea turtle tangled in a balloon. The balloon was preventing the turtle from diving into the ocean. The two men jumped into the water to help cut the turtle free.

Trevett and Hernandez said they see balloons in the ocean every day. They urge people to throw away balloons in the trash because they can be a danger to marine life.
Related Topics:
newsanimal newsanimal rescueoceanstrashanimalsbeachesjet skierLos Angeles CountyPalos Verdes Peninsula
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
This big chicken video isn't fake, but it is scary
Teen attacked after dare to jump into crocodile-infested waters
VIDEO: Gray whales in 'mating dance' off coast of Dana Point
More animal news
NEWS
Revised GOP health bill still leaves 24M more uninsured after decade, CBO says
London attacker identified as British man with criminal history
GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest
House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal
More News
Top Stories
Protesters rally to save Obamacare in DTLA
London attack: Utah man killed, wife seriously injured
Health bill vote postponed by House GOP leaders
Eggslut cracks open near Americana in Glendale
London attacker identified as British man with criminal history
IE man uncovers theft ring in search for his stolen WWII-era motorcycle
Harlem Globetrotter visits teacher known for handshakes
Show More
Starbucks customer gives $50 and apology note to barista
Sib Hashian, former drummer for rock band Boston, dies
'Queen Mary Island' plans include ice climbing, zip lining
Israel police arrest suspect, 19, in threats on US Jewish targets
Police release suspect in Chino school threat, arrest different student
More News
Top Video
Protesters rally to save Obamacare in DTLA
Health bill vote postponed by House GOP leaders
London attacker identified as British man with criminal history
IE man uncovers theft ring in search for his stolen WWII-era motorcycle
More Video