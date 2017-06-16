A kidnapping suspect stood on the roof of a Sylmar home for hours Thursday night in a standoff with police following a short car chase.Authorities said around 1 p.m. the suspect dragged his girlfriend into a car in the 13300 block of Aldergrove Street.The 30-year-old suspect then engaged in a short chase with police around 7:30 p.m. The chase quickly ended and the suspect fled on foot.Authorities said the suspect ran to a home in the 13700 block of Brussels Avenue and knocked on a door, trying to be let inside. The resident refused.The suspect then climbed on the roof in the neighborhood.The suspect was on the roof for hours, refusing to give up.Police described him as a known gang member with a long rap sheet, currently on parole. They believe he may be living in his car.The suspect did not appear to be armed. Officers were trying to wait him out rather than try to force him off the roof."The strategy is time," said Lt. Joseph Kalyn. "We have both lethal and nonlethal weapons. We have our crisis negotiation team out here, and our SWAT team. And they're going to take as long as we need to talk this gentleman off the roof in a peaceful resolution."The suspect eventually surrendered about 1:15 a.m. and was taken into custody for kidnapping. Further details into his arrest were not released.