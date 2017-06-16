NEWS

Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on roof of home in Sylmar arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was on the roof of a home in Sylmar during an hourslong standoff with police on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (KABC)

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A kidnapping suspect stood on the roof of a Sylmar home for hours Thursday night in a standoff with police following a short car chase.

Authorities said around 1 p.m. the suspect dragged his girlfriend into a car in the 13300 block of Aldergrove Street.

The 30-year-old suspect then engaged in a short chase with police around 7:30 p.m. The chase quickly ended and the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities said the suspect ran to a home in the 13700 block of Brussels Avenue and knocked on a door, trying to be let inside. The resident refused.

The suspect then climbed on the roof in the neighborhood.

The suspect was on the roof for hours, refusing to give up.

Police described him as a known gang member with a long rap sheet, currently on parole. They believe he may be living in his car.

The suspect did not appear to be armed. Officers were trying to wait him out rather than try to force him off the roof.

"The strategy is time," said Lt. Joseph Kalyn. "We have both lethal and nonlethal weapons. We have our crisis negotiation team out here, and our SWAT team. And they're going to take as long as we need to talk this gentleman off the roof in a peaceful resolution."

The suspect eventually surrendered about 1:15 a.m. and was taken into custody for kidnapping. Further details into his arrest were not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice chasestandoffkidnappingSylmarSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'
Kellyanne Conway calls Trump 'healer in chief'
Trump says he is being investigated for firing James Comey
ISIS leader may have been killed in strike: Russia
Pence hires outside counsel for Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for charity campaign
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Show More
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
More News
Top Video
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
More Video