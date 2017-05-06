HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --According to a recent interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, residents and tourists may someday get to ride a gondola up to the Hollywood sign.
Garcetti told Eyewitness Newsmakers that he is looking at new ways to gain access to one of the city's most famous landmarks after the recent closure of the Beachwood Drive gateway.
The gondola would go right up to the summit with visitors possibly boarding it at or near Universal Studios.
"I think we need to have access to the Hollywood sign, both for residents and people who come here," Garcetti said. "We've got to figure out a better way that doesn't just choke all of the streets with a thousand tour buses. People can't get out of their own driveways."
The mayor said revenue from the gondola rides could be used for traffic mitigation in neighborhoods around the Hollywood sign and for improving the park.