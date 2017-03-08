NEWS

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti declares re-election victory

EMBED </>More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared his re-election victory at a rally just two hours after polls closed to Los Angeles city and Los Angeles County residents on election night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared his re-election victory at a rally just two hours after polls closed to Los Angeles city and Los Angeles County residents on election night Tuesday.

The mayor spoke for only a few seconds before protesters in the crowd started screaming. They were there demanding he declare Los Angeles a sanctuary city before being removed from the event, held at the Laborers' Local 300 Union headquarters in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles.


After a few seconds, Garcetti acknowledged them.

"We understand and hear you. We are aligned in those values, ma'am," he announced. "We want to make sure that no child is denied the opportunity to go to college. No child should see their parent taken from them while dropping them off at school."

He faced 10 challengers in the mayoral race and he spent more than $3 million to try and get a solid win.

Garcetti has touted accomplishments that have occurred since he won his first term in 2013, including supporting a minimum wage hike, helping the economy by lowering the business tax, encouraging the entertainment industry through tax credits and helping pass a $1.2 billion measure in November to build housing for the homeless.

At the rally, Garcetti also had a message for officials in Washington D.C. "seeking to divide" L.A. residents.

"You will never divide this city, and you will never divide its people."

Some of his opponents argued that he has not done enough to combat crime and homelessness. Others fear that he has his sights set on higher public office and would leave his mayoral post to pursue such an ambition in 2018.
Related Topics:
newseric garcettivotingelection dayelectionrallyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
HHS secretary dodges on whether new health care plan is guaranteed to cover all Americans
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
White House calls reported Trump meeting with Russian ambassador 'absurd'
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
More News
Top Stories
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
USGS study says major earthquake in Grapevine way overdue
Placentia PD searching for murder suspects caught on camera
1 killed, 1 wounded in downtown Long Beach shooting
N.C. teen who decapitated mother is in country illegally
Show More
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Pregnant woman chases down robber
Officials investigating possible human remains in Santa Clarita
Health care bill: Trump praises legislation, conservatives skeptical
Calves found tied up, in trunk of car in Beaumont
More News
Top Video
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
USGS study says major earthquake in Grapevine way overdue
Placentia PD searching for murder suspects caught on camera
1 killed, 1 wounded in downtown Long Beach shooting
More Video