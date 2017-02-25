NEWS

LA County mountain rescue teams share perilous experiences

EMBED </>More News Videos

Comprised of volunteers, search and rescue teams in Los Angeles County undergo rigorous training to save lives. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County mountain rescues are perilous, costly and have become increasingly more common.

"In 2015, we had 88 rescues. In 2016 we had 124," said Jeff Moran, with the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team.

Those numbers show a 40 percent increase in rescues, and that's just for the Altadena team. There are a total of seven search and rescue teams covering Los Angeles County.

"You've got to be prepared. The forest is beautiful but it can be deadly," said Capt. Robert Sheedy, of the Montrose Search and Rescue team.

According to rescue personnel, many of the people who head into the mountains are not prepared and often tricked by a false sense of security due to their city lifestyle.

"People think, 'Listen, we're 3 miles away from a Starbucks. How much trouble can we get into?'" Moran said.

For victims stuck under cliffs, a winch is used to hoist patients upward. In situations where victims are unable to walk, a stretcher for heavy terrain - called a litter - is used.

Yet pushing patients on the device is often a troublesome effort for rescuers.

"It's very straining. Some of our patients are small and some of our patients are over 300 pounds," said Janet Henderson, with the Montrose Search and Rescue.

Air Rescue 5 is the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's primary chopper for air rescues. It holds two pilots and three crew members.

"You're within striking distance of trees sometimes, hillsides, rocks that fall off the top if you come on down," Air 5 Crew Chief Deputy Joe Palomino said of the dangers of helicopter rescues.

However, while the chopper crews may be all full-time sheriff's employees, the search and rescue teams are not.

"We're volunteers. All of us have other jobs," said Cynthia Moyneur England, with Montrose Search and Rescue.

The result leaves many short staffed and in desperate need of more volunteers willing to go through rigorous medical and mountaineering certification, which is a five-year process.
Related Topics:
newssearch and rescuehelicopterrescuelos angeles county sheriff's departmentmountainsMount WilsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire at Florida mosque being investigated as arson
Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
Corruption retrial underway for ex-Sheriff Lee Baca
More News
Top Stories
6-month-old baby dies in van fire on 5 Fwy in Tustin
Hiker, dog rescued in Angeles National Forest
Good Samaritan helps capture sex crime suspect in Oxnard
Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle
Corruption retrial underway for ex-Sheriff Lee Baca
6 puppies seized after woman tries selling underage pups in Riverside
2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run
Show More
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Man pleads guilty to helping cover up murder of Fullerton student in 1994
U.S. to award contracts soon for Trump's wall on Mexico border
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
More News
Top Video
Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle
Corruption retrial underway for ex-Sheriff Lee Baca
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
More Video