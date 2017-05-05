SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --There has been a major spike in knock-knock burglaries throughout the San Fernando Valley and detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said they believe a rap song may be inspiring the crimes.
Authorities said they believed the song "Meet the Flockers" by YG, a rapper from Compton whose real name is Kennon Jackson, may be leading to the rise in knock-knock burglaries.
The lyrics say:
"First you find a house and scope it out. Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don't believe in bank accounts. Second you find a crew and a driver and someone to ring the doorbell. Third, you pull up at the spot. Park, watch, ring the doorbell and knock. Four, make sure nobody's home. They gone, OK it's on."
Capt. Donald Graham with the LAPD said three teens, ages 18 and 19, were arrested after they burglarized three homes in their own North Hollywood neighborhood on April 27. The young men had no prior criminal records, according to officials.
"We asked them, 'So where did you get the idea to do this?' One of them told my detectives that there was a rapper who had produced a song called 'Meet the Flockers' and that had inspired him," Graham said.
Detectives listened to the lyrics by YG, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.
"The lyrics to this song are a recipe on how to commit a residential burglary," Graham said.
The song also sparked outrage following a shootout between a Chinese-American woman and three intruders in Gwinnet County, Georgia, back in September. The victim opened fire, killing one of the men.
Although it was unclear if the incident was motivated by the song, an online petition to ban the song followed the incident.
Graham said the three suspected burglars arrested in North Hollywood may be behind two more burglaries. While Graham said he believes in defending the First Amendment, he hoped artists and record labels would be more responsible.
"Just because you have the right to speech doesn't make your speech right," Graham said.