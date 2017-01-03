LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys

An anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys has sparked an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday.Authorities said a burglary was reported in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue at about 7 p.m.Suspects ransacked the home and spray painted anti-gay slurs throughout the house, according to LAPD."We found that there was anti-gay graffiti that had been spray painted inside the residence," Sgt. Jerald Case with the LAPD confirmed to Eyewitness News.Case said the victims were not home during the crime.Authorities stated there was significant damage to the home and some items were also stolen."Anything that's a sensitive nature like this we take it very seriously," Case said.Detectives were looking to see if there was any surveillance video in the area that could help them identify the suspects.