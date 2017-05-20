A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer suffered a broken leg or pelvis after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV in downtown Saturday night.The incident happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Authorities said the driver may have ran the red light on Olympic while the officer was traveling on Central.The suspect then fled the scene, authorities said, and went into an alley where he ran into a security guard. The guard noticed the damage on the SUV and police believe he may have convinced the driver to turn himself in.The officer was taken to a local hospital. He was taken into surgery for the possible broken leg or pelvis.A captain with the LAPD said the officer was alert before being taken to the hospital."He has about 20 years on the job and as you can see from the damage, he suffered a great deal of injury from the traffic collision," Capt. Dan Randolph said.At least three witnesses were interviewed by police. Officers said the SUV driver appeared afraid and told the security guard he'd hit an officer.The intersection was blocked off for some time as police gathered evidence from the scene.The investigation was ongoing.