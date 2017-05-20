NEWS

LAPD motorcycle officer injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer suffered a broken leg after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV in downtown Saturday night. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer suffered a broken leg or pelvis after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV in downtown Saturday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Authorities said the driver may have ran the red light on Olympic while the officer was traveling on Central.

The suspect then fled the scene, authorities said, and went into an alley where he ran into a security guard. The guard noticed the damage on the SUV and police believe he may have convinced the driver to turn himself in.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. He was taken into surgery for the possible broken leg or pelvis.

A captain with the LAPD said the officer was alert before being taken to the hospital.

"He has about 20 years on the job and as you can see from the damage, he suffered a great deal of injury from the traffic collision," Capt. Dan Randolph said.

At least three witnesses were interviewed by police. Officers said the SUV driver appeared afraid and told the security guard he'd hit an officer.

The intersection was blocked off for some time as police gathered evidence from the scene.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newslapdofficer injuredhit and runmotorcyclesDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to take more measured tone on Islam in major speech today
Trump signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'
Latest CBO health care analysis to come next week
8 injured after Aeromexico plane hits utility truck at LAX
More News
Top Stories
Humpback whale gets stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina
8 injured after Aeromexico plane hits utility truck at LAX
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized, team says
Malibu Olympian wins National Open Water Championships
Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen captive
3 big events expected to cause traffic delays in Pasadena
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle on PCH in Malibu
Show More
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
Child abducted in San Francisco found safe near Culver City
Missing elderly Rancho Cucamonga woman found dead
Man allegedly tries to rush cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
More News
Top Video
8 injured after Aeromexico plane hits utility truck at LAX
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized, team says
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle on PCH in Malibu
Malibu Olympian wins National Open Water Championships
More Video