NEWS

LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in shootout after chase ends in Hawthorne

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a homicide suspect were wounded Thursday, June 29, 2017, in a shooting that occurred at the end of a chase in Hawthorne. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a homicide suspect were wounded Thursday morning in a shootout that occurred at the end of a chase in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The incident took place about 10 a.m. after a multi-agency task force conducted a stakeout in the area of Aviation and El Segundo Boulevards, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman. The investigation stemmed from a gang-related murder that occurred March 31 in southwest Los Angeles.

Detectives were serving warrants against the four individuals wanted in the homicide when they became aware of one of the suspects driving a vehicle in the area, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck told reporters at the scene. The pursuit began when the suspect allegedly fled from authorities.

At one point the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a handgun, according to Beck.


"A gunfight ensued between the individual and the pursuing officers, resulting in one of our SWAT officers being shot in the hip," the chief said, adding that the suspect was shot multiple times.

According to the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a gunshot victim and an officer down at the scene. Both the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting were transported to a hospital, where an ambulance arrived with an escort from several police vehicles.

Beck said he had come to the press conference from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he visited with the wounded policeman.

"He is is stable condition. He is joined by his wife, who is also a Los Angeles police officer," Beck said. "We anticipate a full recovery on his part."

The suspect was in serious condition, according to the LAPD. He was expected to be booked for murder in connection with the March 31 killing, as well as for attempted murder in Thursday's shooting.

A source told ABC7 that the injured officer has been on the force for more than 20 years; his name was not immediately released.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newslapdlos angeles police departmentofficer involved shootinghomicideattempted murderHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
More News
Top Stories
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
3 killed after car slams in to tree in Torrance
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Show More
Lawyers give final arguments in Fox exec's murder case
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB 10 Fwy in Pomona
Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Westlake district
Man hit by bus gets up, walks into bar
More News
Top Video
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
More Video