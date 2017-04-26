NEWS

Video shows knock-knock burglars hitting Sherman Oaks home

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men knocked at the door of a Sherman Oaks and then broke in when no one answered, police said. (KABC)

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are warning the public about knock-knock burglaries as they release new video of one such incident in Sherman Oaks.

The video shows two men knocking at the door of the home in the 14000 block of Davana Terrace on April 7. When no one answers, the walk into the backyard, smash the glass back door and ransack the home as the security alarms blare.

They made off with jewelry and other items, then fled with a third suspect in a white Audi Q7 sedan with black paper plates.



The same suspects are also believed to have been involved in a residential burglary in North Hollywood.

Faced with an increase in these types of burglaries, the Los Angeles Police Department is launching a new knock-knock task force.

They are also investigating whether burglars may have been responsible for the brutal stabbing death of a hairdresser and beauty company executive in Woodland Hills in January.

Police warn the public that if someone unfamiliar comes to the door, you should make yourself heard and ask what they want, but don't try to physically confront possible burglary suspects.
Related Topics:
newsburglarysurveillance videolapdSherman OaksWoodland HillsNorth HollywoodSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
More News
Top Stories
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
OC coach arrested for soliciting photos from student on Snapchat
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
'Re-Imagine Justice' exhibit shows history of LA riots
Show More
ABC7 photographers risk their lives to cover 1992 LA riots
LA declares 'La La Land' day
5 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Granada Hills parking lot
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
OC DA's top investigator accused of sexting on the job
More News
Top Video
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
'I've got to tell them what I'm seeing.' KABC reporters recall covering LA riots
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
More Video