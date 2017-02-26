NEWS

Magician's death at Hollywood's Magic Castle appears to be accidental, coroner says

Patrol cars at a death investigation incident inside Hollywood's famous Magic Castle on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said the death of a magician at the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood appears to have been an accident.

Daryl Easton, 61, was found by an employee hanging in a showroom. The death prompted the private club to close just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Earlier reports indicated it was a possible suicide. Coroner officials said Saturday the motive is accidental and was still under investigation.

The non-profit Academy of Magical Arts issued a statement, calling Easton one of their most beloved and talented performers.

Easton won gold in an international magic competition, was a headline act at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas for seven years and performed at President George W. Bush's inaugural ball.
