NEWS

Malibu residents concerned over RVs parking, staying overnight along PCH

EMBED </>More Videos

RVs lining Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu have residents wanting Los Angeles County officials to take action. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
RVs lining Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu have residents wanting Los Angeles County officials to take action.

Linda Kaye is a resident of Sunset Mesa and said the RVs set up a camp staying on the stretch of highway between Topanga Canyon and Sunset Boulevard for days and sometimes weeks at a time.

"From roughly the beginning of the year until now, where I saw maybe one or two RVs parked overnight, we're seeing as many as 15 and now they're double parked," she said. "The problem in the encampment has to do with garbage that they're dropping, they're starting fires on PCH and they're dropping raw sewage."

Residents said the stretch of land is an unincorporated part of Malibu, making it difficult to patrol.

Eyewitness News reached out to Caltrans officials who said there is no overnight parking on Pacific Coast Highway between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. They add it is illegal to park in one place for longer than two days.

One man, who did not want to be identified, lives in one of the RVs and said no one is causing any trouble.

"We have the freedom in this country to go where we want as long as it's not against the law. We shouldn't be, I guess, discriminated against," he said.

Residents said they want tougher parking rules. Eyewitness News reached out to Supervisor Sheila Keuhl's office. Her staff members said they are currently working with other agencies to find a solution.
Related Topics:
newsparkingbeacheshighwayslos angeles board of supervisorsMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
'Laptop ban' not impacted by Trump's classified intel sharing
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Trump laying blame for turmoil on communications staff: Sources
More News
Top Stories
Report details infant's death at unlicensed Hemet day care
Letters seek to shame LA neighbors into voting
LAX terminal shuffle almost complete
Lakers receive No. 2 overall pick in 2017 NBA Draft Lottery
Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Bollard sales on rise as terrorist attacks now include cars
Trejo's Coffee and Donuts opens, sells out at Hollywood debut
Show More
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
FDA says 359 cases of possible breast implant-associated cancer reported
Man sues San Bernardino sheriff's department over home raid
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere
Metro project to create new downtown LA traffic headaches
More News
Top Video
Letters seek to shame LA neighbors into voting
LAX terminal shuffle almost complete
Man sues San Bernardino sheriff's department over home raid
Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
More Video