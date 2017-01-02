NEWS

Man arrested in deaths of 2 women after Westminster house fire

Christopher Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach, was arrested in the deaths of two women after a house fire in Westminster on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A Huntington Beach man was arrested after the bodies of two women were found in Newport Beach following a house fire in Westminster, according to officials.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way in Westminster at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, detectives said they began investigating suspicious evidence surrounding the fire.

Officials said the homeowner, 59-year-old Yolanda Holtrey, and her 49-year-old female friend from Huntington Beach couldn't be located.

The bodies of Holtrey and her friend were later discovered in Newport Beach on Monday, according to police.

Holtrey's friend hasn't been identified by officials, pending notification of her family.

Authorities said 37-year-old Christopher Ireland was arrested for the murders of Holtrey and her friend. He was being held without bail.

While the motive was still under investigation, police said they didn't believe there were other suspects at large.

Anyone with information that could aid authorities in their investigation was urged to call Det. Wilson with Westminster Police Department Homicide at (714) 898-3315.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.
