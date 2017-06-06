Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say

A man was fatally shot in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon as authorities search for a suspect.Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Johnston Street.A block away from the shooting, authorities said a pedestrian was also hit by a car at the intersection of East Main and North Johnston streets. It was unclear if the two incidents are related, police said.An ambulance was requested for the deceased man and pedestrian, whose condition is unknown.No further details were immediately released.