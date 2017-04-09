Man killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting

A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Santa Paula on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person near the corner of Palm Avenue and Ventura Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., police said. When officers approached the man, they said an argument ensued and ended with an officer-involved shooting."Shortly after they arrived a shooting incident occurred with the involved officers," said Sgt. Kevin Donoghue with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.The man, who authorities said was a resident of the neighborhood, was struck and critically wounded. He later died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the shooting.Jesus Corralejo said he was sleeping during the incident, but said neighbors told him they heard four shots."It's pretty alarming because there are kids around here and a lot of people going to work," Corralejo said.The area where the shooting occurred was shut down as deputies investigated. The sheriff's department said it was interviewing witnesses as part of its investigation.